Newborn giraffe dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A newborn giraffe at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has died.

The zoo reports the cause is unknown and says necropsy and pathology reports are underway.

The female Masai giraffe calf named Ubumwe and her mom, Zuri, had been monitored around the clock since the birth on October 30.

The zoo said in a statement that Friday Ubumwe’s behavior was unusual. The calf passed away Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The zoo says its animal care team is devastated.

Zuri will now be moved back in with the giraffe herd.