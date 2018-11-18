Mickey Mouse celebrates 90th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- The world's most beloved mouse is 90 years old! And, everyone wants to celebrate.

Disney tweeted the following video Sunday with stars sending Mickey Mouse best wishes on his big day.

According to Disney's website, Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse made his debut on November 18, 1928 when "Steamboat Willie" premiered in New York.

Before Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse, he made Oswald the lucky rabbit. But in a dispute with his business partner at Universal, Disney lost the rights to Oswald.

The loss of his first character inspired the birth of the mouse.

Disney also tweeted a 90 second video of Mickey over the past 90 years.

Everything Mickey in a minute (and a half)! You'll be all ears for 90 years of Mickey in 90 seconds. #Mickey90 pic.twitter.com/8eg0hFyitu — Disney (@Disney) November 18, 2018

Mickey was the first cartoon character with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That honor came in 1978 for Mickey's 50th birthday.

In 1978 Mickey Mouse achieved something no other animated character ever had before: His very own Hollywood Star! Do you know what the occasion of his star commemorated? #MickeyMouse 📷 : @magical_mickey_mouse pic.twitter.com/VC9oOhxHar — LCAD (@lcad) November 15, 2018

