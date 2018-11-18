Man wanted for rape of 16-month-old captured in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive suspected of raping a 16-month-old boy is in custody.

The TBI had added 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter to its most wanted list November 15.

Police in Scottsboro arrested him Sunday.

Here’s a photo taken by Scottsboro, Alabama police shortly after Simon Porter was captured. We appreciate the hard work of all the agencies involved in the search for Porter! pic.twitter.com/BS8BW2XZ2l — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018

Porter had been sought on a charge of aggravated rape of a child after Lawrenceburg police said they were notified about the crime by physicians at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The TBI used social media to put out pictures of Porter to help find him.

NEW PICTURES: Here are some additional images of Simon Porter, with a variety of looks from over the past two years. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot him! We're hoping to spread this throughout Tennessee and the surrounding states, so thanks for the RTs! pic.twitter.com/ke9AWkf780 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2018

Investigators have not announced any additional charges.