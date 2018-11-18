Man wanted for rape of 16-month-old captured in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive suspected of raping a 16-month-old boy is in custody.
The TBI had added 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter to its most wanted list November 15.
Police in Scottsboro arrested him Sunday.
Porter had been sought on a charge of aggravated rape of a child after Lawrenceburg police said they were notified about the crime by physicians at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The TBI used social media to put out pictures of Porter to help find him.
Investigators have not announced any additional charges.
