LeBron James shares thoughts on returning to Cleveland for Cavs-Lakers game

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives around a screen set by Lonzo Ball #2 as he is chased by Al-Farouq Aminu #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Staples Center on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

CLEVELAND — LeBron James returns to Cleveland Wednesday to take on the Cavaliers with his new team.

According to SB Nation Editor-in-Chief Harrison Faigen, James shared his thoughts on the upcoming Lakers-Cavs game.

James reportedly said,

“I don’t know. I don’t try to put too much into it.  I’m gonna go out there and see if we can keep this thing going.  We’re playing some really good ball right now.  I’ll see some familiar faces like I did when I arrived (in Miami on Sunday).  I’ll think about some of the good, I’ll think about some of the bad, I’ll think about some of the great that I had with the franchise. And then once the tip ball gets going it’s time to go to work.  I’ll see some of my family that’s going to come to the games.  See some of my friends as well and then get the thing going.”

James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cavs on July 1 and inked a four-year, $154 million deal with Los Angeles.

But the Akron native remains a presence in Northeast Ohio. In July, LeBron opened his I Promise School, as part of Akron City Schools. The public school, which currently serves 240 students, provides them with two meals a day and support programs for their families, including GED classes and job placement.

