Investigation into death of Richland County inmate

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – The Richland County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of an inmate in the county jail.

Joseph Estill Breeze was found unresponsive Saturday at 11 a.m., according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Sheldon.

In the release the sheriff reports an inmate notified corrections staff that something was wrong with Breeze.

The Richland county sheriff says the Mansfield Fire Department was alerted. The sheriff says correctional and medical staff immediately administered medical care.

Breeze was transported to OhioHealth where he was pronounced dead.

The Richland County sheriff reports the county coroner is conducting an autopsy.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The sheriff says the delay in the release of information about the inmate’s death was so the department could notify next of kin.

Breeze had been in the jail since August 27 on a felony warrant for a probation violation in Richland County Common Pleas Court.