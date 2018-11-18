Friends, pastor and colleagues remember life, work of Shaker Heights school teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Sadness and outrage have hit Shaker Heights and the surrounding communities hard after the tragic death of a woman who reached out to and helped so many women and children. Now, friends and colleagues take time to remember her life and all of the work she did in her community.

Grade school teacher Aisha Fraser was killed during an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday in Shaker Heights. Her ex-husband and former judge, Lance Mason, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He has not yet been charged.

Talking to Fraser's friends and colleagues the words special, energetic and sweet keep coming up.

"You could see she cared about children and not just her own," said Brytnee Crenshaw.

Crenshaw did children's ministries with Fraser.

"Aisha had this special connection with every kid and I felt like she was a mother to everyone and anyone. She was so special. She was never down. She was always so happy and cheerful and I feel like we lost a great person," Crenshaw said.

Fraser's friend, Barb Crenshaw, was shaken by the news of her death.

"It's just awful. She was so nice . You don't imagine those kind of things happening to people like that, but you know it does," Crenshaw said.

"She was a very nice young lady. She was energetic and always willing to help people," said Marcia Morrell Smith.

Morrell Smith and Fraser were in the local chapter of Chums, an organization devoted to the wellbeing of women and children.

"We belong to a group called Chums. She was such a busy bee. A hard worker and she'll be sorely missed," Morrell Smith said.

Fraser was a very active participant in her church, Garfield Memorial in Pepper Pike, where the pastor, Chip Freed, said many tears were shed for her during Sunday church services.

He said Fraser volunteered in the church’s cafe, greeted people and would supply books for children who weren't even her students.

"She was so affirmed. If she was having a bad day you'd never know it. She could sense people who were and she would intentionally pour into them, greet them with a smile, hospitality and a hug," Freed said.

A vigil will be held in Aisha's memory at 5:30 Monday night at Woodbury Elementary School in Shaker Heights where she taught sixth grade.

41.473942 -81.537067