Family of mother killed in Cleveland carjacking to speak as police search for killers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are still searching for the suspects accused of hitting and killing a woman during a carjacking Thursday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Lesley De Jesus, 33, of Cleveland.

Police say the woman, her husband and their two children were volunteering and painting inside a church on Archwood Avenue Thursday afternoon when two males attempted to steal their van.

The mother and father saw it happening from the window and both tried to intervene. In the struggle, De Jesus was struck by the vehicle twice.

She died at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and abandoned it on Denison Avenue.

The case is under investigation. There have been no arrests.

The family of Lesley De Jesus will make a statement Sunday at 6 p.m.

De Jesus leaves behind two kids, a 15-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old boy.

The family plans to issue a plea to the public and the wanted men.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.

Please call 216-252-7463 or go to 25crime.com

A candlelight vigil will be held in her memory Monday, November 19. It is at 5:30 p.m. at the Julia De Bergos Cultural Arts Center at 2800 Archwood Avenue.

