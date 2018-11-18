× Dairy cow stolen from Pennsylvania farm, butchered along road

BERLIN, Penn. — Police are searching for those responsible for stealing and butchering a dairy cow in western Pennsylvania.

According to the York Daily Record, a 1,500-pound Holstein cow was taken from Pennwood Farms in Somerset County between 2 and 5 a.m. Saturday.

The cow was reportedly taken to a rural road where the thieves then cut its throat and hind quarters. Pennsylvania State Police told the newspaper that the animal’s shoulder and ear tags had been removed.

Police told the York Daily Record the suspect “butchered the cow next to the … roadway and fled the scene.”

The suspect is reportedly still on the loose.

State troopers may offer a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case, according to the newspaper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerset Police at (814) 445-4101.