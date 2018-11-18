Community set to honor Shaker Heights teacher killed; former judge under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Police in Shaker Heights are piecing together information in the death of a Woodbury Elementary School teacher.

Aisha Fraser was killed Saturday. She was 45-years-old.

Her ex-husband, former judge Lance Mason, has been taken into custody, according to Shaker Heights police.

He has not been charged.

Shaker Heights police responded to a domestic violence call involving Mason in the 17600 block of Chagrin Boulevard just after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Fox 8 I-Team.

Mason was previously convicted on charges of domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for attacking Fraser in 2014.

Following his time served, the city of Cleveland hired Mason. He was terminated Saturday after police took him into custody.

Meanwhile, the Shaker Heights community is mourning Fraser's death.

Fraser was a 6th grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary school.

The Shaker Heights Teachers' Association released a statement. In part it reads, "Aisha exemplified the best of Shaker Heights Teachers; smart, amazingly caring of her students and her colleagues, active in her profession and in Our Association. She is loved by many."

Others expressed their loss on social media.

Woodbury and the Shaker community suffered a tragic loss of a beloved colleague today. Aisha Fraser’s family, peers, students and friends all grieve her loss. Please keep her daughters in your thoughts and prayers.🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Shaker Raiders (@raidersofshaker) November 17, 2018

The superintendent of the Shaker Heights City School District also released a statement.

Dr. Stephen Wilkins wrote, "Aisha was a devoted mother and a longtime committed teacher to Woodbury students. She touched so many of our children’s lives and will be deeply missed. Her loss is unexpected and the impact of this news on our entire school community is unimaginable and profound."

Wilkins’ statement went on to say that the school is making arrangements for grief counselors. School will not be in session until November 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

There is a candlelight vigil scheduled at Woodbury Elementary for Fraser Monday, November 19, at 5:30 p.m.

The Shaker Heights Teachers' Association also started a GoFundMe page for Fraser's children.

A family member reported Fraser leaves behind two young daughters.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.

