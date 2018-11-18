Cold temperatures and wintry mix expected Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Pockets of drizzle, flurries and fog overnight with temperatures holding steady in the low and mid 30’s.

Monday the snow to wintry mix is expected in our southern counties in the morning. If you live south of Rt. 30 there could be some slick spots during the morning commute. The rain will spread northward after lunch and continue through the afternoon commute. Unfortunately, more of the same with another dreary, below average day ahead. Lake effect snow following a cold front on Tuesday, stay tuned, it could accumulate in the snow-belt.

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving week. Sunday marked TWELVE days in a row of below average temps. Average high: 50°. Looks like we’ll tack on several more days before we finally reach our normal. Stay warm!

Thanksgiving will be quiet with some sunny breaks, but unfortunately now it’s trending colder following a reinforcing cold front Wednesday night. Our little bit of a warm-up will hold off until next weekend.

