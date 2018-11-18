Cleveland Indians serve Thanksgiving meals at Progressive Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Thanksgiving holiday came a little early Sunday for dozens of families in northeast Ohio as the Cleveland Indians hosted a holiday dinner with all the trimmings.

With plates in hand, attendees waited in line for turkey, pie and a memorable time.

Members of the Cleveland Indians Organization teaming up with Delaware North Companies to host the club's annual Thanksgiving meal inside the Terrace Club at Progressive Field.

Front office members helped serve meals to hundreds of people from area charities, including Our Lady of the Wayside, Ohio Guidestone and City Mission.

Indians' Executive Director Rebecca Kodysh said, "The Cleveland Indians, we really have a guiding commitment to positively impact the community and this is one of the way we do that every year. We are about the community that we're in and where our fans are from, so i'ts really important to give back."

The Boys and Girls Clubs Band performed holiday music while Toys for Tots and the Cleveland Kids Book Bank handed out gifts for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

