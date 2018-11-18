× Carroll Township firefighter killed responding to a call for help

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A firefighter with the Carroll Township EMS and Fire Department died in a car crash Thursday when responding to an emergency medical call.

A press release from Lieutenant Clayton Finken states that 33-year-old Daniel Lucius lost control of his car and crashed in a pond.

The release says neither drugs, nor alcohol, nor weather are believed to be a factor.

Carroll Township EMS and Fire says they were unable to save Lucius, despite a quick response to the scene.

In a social media post, Carroll Township said Lucius is “remembered fondly as always willing to learn and to do.”

Lucius had been with Carroll Township EMS and Fire Department for just under 18 months.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 23, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., on Saturday, November 24, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 N. Church St., Oak Harbor, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be directed to the Carroll Township Fire & EMS Department, 11080 Toussaint Rd. East, Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.