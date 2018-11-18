× Bullet riddled body found near Cleveland playground

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a shooting death in the 10800 block of Grantwood. This is near the Walter A. Burks Playground.

Police were called there to a report of a body found around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Investigators found the body of a man in his 20s in a yard.

He had been shot multiple times in the head and chest.

The victim has not been identified.

Neighbors told police they heard shots fired in the area between 3 and 4 a.m.

Members of the homicide unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at (216)623-5464.