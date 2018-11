CLEVELAND — Officials say a 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Sunday night.

Cleveland EMS says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near E. 123rd Street and Superior Avenue.

First responders reportedly transported the victim to University Hospitals.

Officials say he is in serious, but stable condition.

Information regarding the suspect is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.