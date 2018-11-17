Surveillance video captures man targeting car before stealing it in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing a car.

On November 4 police say a man parked a blue Dodge Caravan next to a Jeep Cherokee in a parking lot at W. 29th and Lorain.

Video surveillance captured the man taking the jeep, and then returning on foot and driving away in his minivan.

Police say they found that van several days later.

Investigators have released pictures from surveillance cameras to try and catch the car thief.

If you can help, call Lorain police. Detective Janet Murphy is handling the investigation. You can reach her at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or (216)623-5218.