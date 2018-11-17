WATCH LIVE: Shaker Heights police officer injured investigating domestic violence call

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Shaker Heights police officer is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody following a domestic violence call.

Police were called to the 17600 block of Chagrin Boulevard Saturday just after 9 a.m.

The domestic violence suspect crashed into the officer’s police cruiser, according to Shaker Heights police.

The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at University Hospitals.

Crime tape is surrounding the home where the initial call was made.

This is a developing situation. Fox 8 is at the scene and will update you as the story unfolds.