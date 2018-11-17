× Police investigating death of Shaker Heights school teacher involving former judge

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating the death of a Shaker Heights School District teacher.

Shaker Heights Police say they responded to a 911 call on Chagrin Boulevard Saturday morning.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-TEAM that police were investigating a domestic violence call involving former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge Lance Mason.

Police tell FOX 8 that they have initiated an investigation into the death of Aisha Fraser, and as a result of their initial investigation, have taken Mason into custody.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Shaker Heights Teachers’ Association released the following statement on their Facebook page, expressing their condolences. It reads in part,

“We are deeply saddened to tell you of the death of 6th grade Woodbury teacher Aisha Fraser. Please know the the Executive Board will do ALL that we can for Aisha’s children, her extended family, students and her colleagues. We are in deep mourning. Aisha exemplified the best of Shaker Heights Teachers; smart, amazingly caring of her students and her colleagues, active in her profession and in Our Association. She is loved by many…”

Shaker Heights police also told FOX 8 that the domestic violence suspect, who the I-TEAM first learned was Mason, crashed into an officer’s police cruiser on the driver’s side in an apparent getaway attempt. The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries to his ribs and legs at University Hospitals.

