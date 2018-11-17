Oberlin police identify women wanted for Walmart theft

OBERLIN, Ohio — Oberlin police turned to social media with hopes of identifying four women accused of stealing from Walmart.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the theft happened on November 10th.

The group was caught on surveillance cameras walking out of the store with two shopping carts full of unpaid merchandise.

Oberlin police released those surveillance pictures Saturday, and within hours the department reports it had identified all the women wanted in the theft.

Police have not announced who the suspects are or what charges they face.