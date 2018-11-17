× ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz says his cat flooded, destroyed his home

Frankie Muniz, best known for his role in “Malcolm in the Middle” is having a rough week.

The former child star took to Twitter on Thursday to share that after returning from his uncle’s funeral, he found that his cat had flooded his 5-story brownstone home.

The tweet reads:

“I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

He followed up with another Tweet reiterating that he’s been having a tough week. He said:

“I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support.”

Muniz, who is 32 years old, is currently co-hosting Dancing With the Stars Juniors and says he is thankful for his girlfriend who has been helping him through this tough time.

