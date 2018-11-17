I-Team: Homicide investigation launched in Shaker Heights domestic incident, former judge involved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Multiple sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team a woman is dead following a domestic violence call in Shaker Heights that left an officer injured.

Multiple sources confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge Lance Mason is also involved in the incident.

Police were called to the 17600 block of Chagrin Boulevard Saturday just after 9 a.m.

The domestic violence suspect crashed into the officer's police cruiser on the driver's side in an apparent getaway attempt, according to Shaker Heights police.

The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at University Hospitals.

Shaker Heights police tell us the officer has injuries to his ribs and legs.

Shaker Heights police say the suspect is also in the hospital.

Crime tape is surrounding the home where the initial call was made.

Around 1 p.m. Shaker Heights police told Fox 8 that they were still piecing together information at multiple crime scenes, and they were not prepared to brief the public about their investigation.

Shaker Heights police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and members of the Crime Scene Unit are on the scene.

This is a developing situation. Fox 8 is at the scene and will update you as the story unfolds.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.