× I-Team: Former judge involved in deadly Shaker Heights domestic incident has criminal past

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – The former judge involved in the deadly incident in Shaker Heights has a criminal past.

Former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge Lance Mason pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for attacking his wife in 2014.

Police said Mason viciously choked, punched and bit the victim. It happened inside a vehicle in Shaker Heights and was witnessed by the couple’s two daughters.

He was sentenced to two years in prison but was released after serving less than a year.

He was hired last year by the city of Cleveland.

A Cleveland city spokesperson has not yet returned calls to discuss the situation.