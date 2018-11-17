Five hour battle in Hinckley Township to save animals in barn fire

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A fire broke out at a barn on W. 130th in Hinckley Township at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Crews from Brunswick Hills, City of Medina, Granger Township, Valley City Fire Department, Richfield Fire Department and Erhard/York Fire Department all were called out to fight the fire.
A lack of fire hydrants made the fire fight more challenging, according to Brunswick Hills fire.
A water shuttle was set up with tanker trucks.
Fire crews put out the fire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
No firefighters were hurt.
Brunswick Hills say animals were lost in the fire.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
41.239191 -81.784902