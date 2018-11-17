Evening cold front bringing light rain, snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A weak cold front drops in this evening bringing some very light patches of rain or wet snow. Temperatures will range a couple degrees above or below 30° across the area overnight. A few snow showers develop predawn, little to no accumulation expected.

An area of low pressure will move along the Ohio River Valley Sunday bringing our next batch of a wintry mix. Little to no accumulation expected once again. Sunday will be much like Saturday with clouds ruling the sky and temperatures will struggle to reach 40° again.

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving week. Today marks ELEVEN straight days of below average temps. Average high: 50°. Looks like we’ll tack on several more days before we finally reach our normal. Stay warm!

Thanksgiving will be quiet with some sunny breaks, but unfortunately now it’s trending colder following a reinforcing cold front Wednesday night. Our little bit of a warm-up will hold off until next weekend.

