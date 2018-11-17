× City of Cleveland terminates Lance Mason’s employment following Shaker Heights homicide investigation

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has terminated former Lance Mason‘s employment after his arrest for his alleged involvement in a deadly incident in Shaker Heights.

The city hired the former judge, who served prison time for beating his wife, in 2017, despite applications from 15 other candidates for the position.

Mason pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for attacking his wife in 2014.

When FOX 8 investigated Mason’s employment with the city last year, city spokesperson Latoya Hunter said a Fair Hiring Policy went into effect in 2011 to provide a second chance to those with a criminal record by removing the conviction history during the interview process and delaying a background check until later in the hiring process.

Additionally, in the past, Mayor Frank Jackson has said he believes in offering people second chances.

Now, according to a Saturday evening press release from the Mayor’s Office, Mason, who served as the Minority Business Development Administrator for the City of Cleveland, has been terminated effective immediately.

The release says that the city is aware of Mason’s arrest on “felony charges” in Shaker Heights and that the City of Cleveland will fully cooperate with the City of Shaker Heights in its investigation.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson also said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Aisha Fraser, especially to her children.”

Fraser, per Shaker Heights City School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephen M. Wilkins, was a sixth grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School and “a longtime committed teacher to Woodbury students.”

Wilkins added that “she touched so many of our children’s lives and will be deeply missed.”

Mason has not yet been named a suspect or charged in the homicide investigation.

Continuing coverage, here.