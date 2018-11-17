Caught on camera: Gun-toting woman hits Woodmere Village twice

WOODMERE VILLAGE, Ohio – The Woodmere Village Police Department has put out an alert for a woman who is committing brazen armed robberies.

Police say she committed a second armed robbery in as many days.

The first incident happened November 15.

Woodmere police have not said what store or stores she has targeted, but there are clear surveillance pictures of the woman and her getaway cars.

In Thursday’s crime the woman drove early 2000 Hyundai Sante Fe or a similar small SUV black in color with tinted windows.

When she returned Friday, Woodmere police say she was driving a reddish-orange Dodge Challenger with no plates.

You can see in surveillance pictures the woman is armed with an older style long gun.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Woodmere Police Department via Chagrin Valley Dispatch and ask for the shift supervisor or officer in charge (440)247-7321.