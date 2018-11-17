Body discovered behind hotel in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are investigating a body found behind a hotel in East Cleveland Saturday morning.

East Cleveland Police says officers were called to the 15600 block of Euclid Avenue around 11 a.m., where they found an unresponsive woman.

The woman reportedly suffered apparent blunt force trauma.

She was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

Police have not yet provided any information regarding a suspect. However, they ask that anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463.

This is a developing situation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.