Berlin Township home destroyed in fire

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A fire that destroyed a home in Berlin Township Friday is under investigation.

Berlin Township fire fought the blaze with the help of Milan Township and Florence Township Fire Departments. They were also assisted by North Central EMS and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Berlin Township fire reports one person was injured in the fire.

Pictures from the scene showed the charred remains of the home. The American Flag that hangs out front was still standing, but it appears the fire gutted the house.

Fire investigators have not released a cause.

There is no update on the condition of the person who was hurt in the fire.