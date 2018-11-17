Amber Alert issued for missing 6-month-old girl abducted by mother

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for a six-month-old who was reportedly abducted by her mother.

According to Cleveland Heights Police, 6-month-old Emery Seals was abducted by her 26-year-old mother, Alexis Barnes, from an apartment on the 2600 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Seals is approximately 25″ tall and weighs 14 lbs, police say. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a white, orange and gray striped onesie with a matching hat and white furry coat.

Police say Barnes left on foot from the apartment with Seals. Barnes is approximately 5’7″ and weighs 137 lbs. She reportedly has black hair, brown eyes and wears a nose ring. Barnes was last seen wearing a black robe.

Police say Seals was removed from Barnes’ care in July due to a mental condition that impacts Barnes’ ability to take care of the baby.

Due to her condition, as well as the current weather conditions, Cleveland Heights Police Department believe this abduction poses a threat of immediate danger or serious harm to Seals.

Anyone with information regarding the infant or her mother should contact police.