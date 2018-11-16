× Willowick missing senior

Willowick- Willowick police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior citizen. Officers say 88 year-old Umberto Bordon has not been seen since early Thursday afternoon. Mr. Bordon was visiting his wife at at Heartland of Mentor. His family says he has some heart issues. They also, say he likes to visit parks and fast food burger restaurants. Anyone with information about Umberto’s whereabouts is asked to contact Willowick police at 440-585-1234.