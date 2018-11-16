Willoughby Hills police work to ID suspects who stole cellphones

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– The Willoughby Hills Police Department is working to identify the four men it says stole cellphones.

It happened on Monday at a business on the city’s west side. The four suspects were inside the store for about 20 minutes without purchasing anything. Police said they left with several items, including an iPhone 7 and multiple phone cases.

They were last seen getting into a newer-model black Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Plainisek at 440-942-9111.