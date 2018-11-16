Traffic alert: Road closed after tanker hauling gasoline catches fire

AKRON, Ohio -- A semi tanker that was hauling approximately 8500 gallons of gasoline caught fire on State Route 8 in Akron just before 3 a.m. Friday.
It happened just north of the E. Exchange St. overpass.
The Akron Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames before the "tanker trailer was compromised."
In a news release, the department said no gasoline leaked.
The road was closed in both directions while firefighters battled the flames. The southbound lanes reopened around 4:30 a.m.
The northbound lanes of the highway remain closed until another tanker can be brought in and the gasoline is transferred.
The Springfield Fire Department assisted with their water tanker.
41.079776 -81.503913