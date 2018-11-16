Traffic alert: Road closed after tanker hauling gasoline catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A semi tanker that was hauling approximately 8500 gallons of gasoline caught fire on State Route 8 in Akron just before 3 a.m. Friday.

It happened just north of the E. Exchange St. overpass.

The Akron Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames before the "tanker trailer was compromised."

In a news release, the department said no gasoline leaked.

The road was closed in both directions while firefighters battled the flames. The southbound lanes reopened around 4:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes of the highway remain closed until another tanker can be brought in and the gasoline is transferred.

Rt. 8 SB REOPENED @ Central Interchange. NB still CLOSED. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 16, 2018

The Springfield Fire Department assisted with their water tanker.