Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio -- You probably haven't given much thought about where the salt ODOT and local road crews use to keep the winter roads safe comes from.

Much of it is mined 2,000 feet below Lake Erie.

Fox 8 anchor Todd Meany took a 4 1/2 minute elevator ride down into the mine, and then drove 3 1/2 miles out to give you a rare glimpse of what happens inside the Morton Salt mines.

Watch the videos to get a glimpse of what happens 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video