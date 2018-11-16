Third suspect arrested in deaths of father, daughter in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– A third suspect was arrested in the murders of man and his 14-year-old daughter in East Cleveland last month.

The U.S. Marshals Service caught Quentin Palmer, 26, on Northampton Road in Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland police said on Friday.

The bodies of 39-year-old Paul Bradley and his daughter, Paris, were found in a burned car in East Cleveland on Oct. 10.

Police said Paris was shot in the head before their bodies were set on fire. Paul Bradley was still alive when the blaze began, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined.

Detectives said the motive appears to be robbery. The Bradleys’ home in Bedford was ransacked and soaked with gasoline.

Ronald Newberry, 23, and Kodii Gibson, 21, were already charged with aggravated murder in the case. They appeared in court on Thursday and their bond was set at $5 million each.

“We would like to continue to thank the Marshal Service for their unwavering efforts to bring justice to Paul and Paris,” East Cleveland police said.

