Siri helps get drunk White Castle-bound driver arrested, police say

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Misguided directions from Siri led to a drunk driver’s arrest in Stark County.

According to their Facebook post, around 2:15 a.m. Friday a Canal Fulton police officer stopped a 29-year-old East Canton woman who sped past him 16 mph over the posted limit.

Police said the woman was very intoxicated and arrested for an OVI.

Reportedly, when asked where she was going, she told police she was trying to get to White Castle in Canton, so she had asked Siri for directions.

However, seemingly unknown to the woman, Siri reportedly routed her to White Castle in Canton, Michigan, causing her to drive straight through Canal Fulton.

According to the post, the officer rerouted the White Castle-bound woman to the Canal Fulton jail where she reportedly tested a .175% BAL. Police said this woman also has two prior OVI convictions on her record.

And although drunk driving is never a joke, Canal Fulton Police seem to have a great sense of humor regarding the situation as they said in their post, “Hey Siri, can you help me get arrested?” and that they hope the woman “is very ‘SIRI’ for her mistake.”