Show Info: November 16, 2018
Creed II Movie Preview
Director of the new movie Creed II, Steven Caple Junior stopped by the studio to take us behind the scenes. Creed II opens in theaters on November 21st. www.creedthemovie.com
IX Christmas Connection
Let the holiday shopping season begin! This weekend is the IX Christmas Connection at the I-X Center. It’s today, Saturday and Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free. To learn more about discounted tickets click here. www.ixchristmasconnection.com
Scents of the Season
Fill your home with the sweet fragrances of Sisters Scented Candles. The shop is located Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. www.sisterscentedcandles.com
Soup Party!
Forget the taco bar. Throw a soup party this holiday season! Crystal Angersola, from Eat Drink Cleveland, shared her recipe for roasted butternut squash soup and explained how you can set up a soup party at home. www.eatdrinkcleveland.com
Holiday Loneliness
Love Coach and Dating Expert Lisa Copeland shared her tips for coping with loneliness during the holiday season. www.findaqualityman.com
Dawg Pound Healthy Rewards
Earn rewards for going to the doctor! Paramount Advantage has teamed up with The Cleveland Browns for Dawg Pound Healthy Rewards. To learn more about the program, click here. www.ParamountAdvantage.org