× Show Info: November 16, 2018

Creed II Movie Preview

Director of the new movie Creed II, Steven Caple Junior stopped by the studio to take us behind the scenes. Creed II opens in theaters on November 21st. www.creedthemovie.com

IX Christmas Connection

Let the holiday shopping season begin! This weekend is the IX Christmas Connection at the I-X Center. It’s today, Saturday and Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free. To learn more about discounted tickets click here. www.ixchristmasconnection.com

Scents of the Season

Fill your home with the sweet fragrances of Sisters Scented Candles. The shop is located Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. www.sisterscentedcandles.com

Soup Party!

Forget the taco bar. Throw a soup party this holiday season! Crystal Angersola, from Eat Drink Cleveland, shared her recipe for roasted butternut squash soup and explained how you can set up a soup party at home. www.eatdrinkcleveland.com

Holiday Loneliness

Love Coach and Dating Expert Lisa Copeland shared her tips for coping with loneliness during the holiday season. www.findaqualityman.com

Dawg Pound Healthy Rewards