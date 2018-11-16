× Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Recipe courtesy of Eat Drink Cleveland

www.eatdrinkcleveland.com

2 medium butternut squash, cubed (about 4 cups)

1 large sweet potato, cubed

2 carrots, sliced thick

1 medium red onion, chopped

1/2 stalk celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 roasted hatch chile, or other hot pepper such as jalapeño, poblano, etc.

1/4 c. apple cider

Olive oil

1/4 t. aleppo pepper (or cayenne)

4 c. broth or stock

1 T. Adobo seasoning

1/2 t. cumin

1/2 t. cinnamon

1/2 t. paprika

3 T. honey or maple syrup

S+P to taste

Preheat oven to 375℉. Put all veggies in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with aleppo pepper and season with S+P. Spread on a large shallow tray and bake until tender, approximately 25 minutes. You want the squash to be very soft with lots of brown spots.

Pour broth in Vitamix container. Add roasted veggies, apple cider, Adobo, cumin, cinnamon, paprika and sweetener. Blend on soup setting. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

If you don’t have a Vitamix, you can easily make this on the stove. After roasting the veggies, add them to a pot. Add the other ingredients and bring the liquid to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth.

Now comes the best part – the toppings! Set out an assortment of tasty toppings and guests can customize their bowls and create their own masterpieces.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Bacon

Green onions

Pomegranate seeds

Crumbled sausage

Crispy sage leaves

Creme fraîche

Chopped fresh parsley

Candied almonds

Goat cheese

Goldfish crackers

Pepitas

Roasted delicata slices

Feta cheese

Croutons

Sriracha

If you dread cutting up the squash, you can but it pre-cubed at the grocery store. But it’s expensive and doesn’t taste as fresh. You can also cut the squash in half and roast it cut side down, then scoop out the flesh. But my favorite way to prepare squash is super simple and fast. Here’s how:

– Cut off the ends of the squash

– Prick all over with a fork

– Microwave for 3 minutes

– When cool enough to handle, use a potato peeler to easily remove the skin

That’s it! Easy peasy.