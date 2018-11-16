Ready to shop? Here’s a guide to 2018 Black Friday store hours, ads and top 10 deals!

Stores have unveiled their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, 76 percent of Americans said they will make at least one Black Friday purchase this year. About 8.82 percent will shop in-store, while 67 percent plan to make online purchases.

The list below will help you save time researching store hours and circulars for the major retailers!

Happy shopping!

**For BestBlackFriday.com’s list of the Top 10 Black Friday 2018 Deals at Walmart, Target and Best Buy, click here**

Store Hours/Ads

— Aeropostale: Coming soon.

— Amazon: Click here for the Black Friday deals.

— American Eagle Outfitters: Coming soon.

— Barnes and Noble: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Friday at 8 a.m., but Black Friday sales are available from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 in the store. Online sales run from Nov. 22 through Nov. 25. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Bass Pro Shops: Open Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Black Friday from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Bed Bath and Beyond: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Deals are also available online every day leading up to Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Big Lots: Open Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to midnight. Opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Bon-Ton: Coming soon.

— Burlington: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Friday at 7 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Cabela’s: Open Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Black Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Costco: Online deals start Nov. 22. Store closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— CVS: Open during regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Open Black Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Express: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Five Below: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Game Stop: Coming soon

— Gap: Coming soon.

— Hobby Lobby: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Home Depot: Coming soon.

— JCPenney: Opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday hours last through 10 p.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— KMart: Open 6 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving. Black Friday hours are from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Kohl’s: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Online Black Friday deals start Monday, Nov. 19. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Joann Fabrics: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Lowe’s: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and closes at 2 a.m. Friday. Opens back up at 6 a.m. Friday, and doorbusters run through 2 p.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Meijer: Open on Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. Opens Black Friday at 6 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Michael’s: Coming soon.

— New York and Company: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Nordstrom: Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday ad coming soon.

— Old Navy: Open Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. through 10 p.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Payless: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Pet Supplies Plus: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— PetCo: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 8 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— PetSmart: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Pier 1 Imports: Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday ad coming soon.

— Rite Aid: Opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Sam’s Club: Stores are closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 7 a.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Sears: Opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and remains open all day Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Staples: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Target: Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday. Stores reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— The Body Shop: Coming soon.

— Tractor Supply Co.: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— True Value: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Value City Furniture: Coming soon.

— Victoria’s Secret: Hours vary. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Walgreens: Open regular hours on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Walmart: Opens at 6 p.m on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday prices are valid all day Friday. Online sales starts at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Yankee Candle: Coming soon.

**For a list of stores closed on Thanksgiving, click here**

For much more, click here.