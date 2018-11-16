× Power restored after fire blows manhole covers in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– About 500 people lost power Thursday night after fires blew several manhole covers off downtown Cleveland streets.

FirstEnergy is still investigating what caused the malfunction under the manhole at St. Clair Avenue and West 2nd Street, spokesman Mark Durbin said.

“For the most part, it was contained. There might have been some fire down there because of electrical current going through some wires, if there is a problem, if there is a voltage issue or whatever that is what caused the fire. So you disconnect the power and that’s what cuts the fire off,” Durbin said.

About five manhole covers popped up. There is no specific equipment to keep the covers from moving. Durbin said they only go up about an inch.

According to Durbin, there aren’t electrical wires all over Cleveland because the city has an underground network. The equipment has been around for years with no issues, Durbin said.

Continuing coverage of this story here