Ohio sheriff’s office to join ‘Live PD’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you’re a fan of A&E’s hit show “Live PD,” you might be excited to learn that an Ohio sheriff’s office is joining the show.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on Facebook that it was joining the real-life police action series beginning tonight.

“Live PD” is in its third season and is one of the most watched shows on cable TV, according to TV By The Numbers.

“The opportunity to show the country what great work our deputies do here was too good to pass up,” said Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. “American will see what we do on a daily basis to help in keeping the people of Franklin County safe. I’m excited that we’re going to be a part of the Live PD Nation.”

The sheriff’s office said tonight’s show will follow up to three on-duty patrol deputies throughout their shift.

“The deputies we chose to be the first ones were natural choices,” said Jim Gilbert, Chief Deputy of Patrol. “The Sheriff and I felt they each bring the qualities in their work that will represent the agency well.”

“Live PD” airs live on A&E each Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is not the first Ohio law enforcement agency to be featured on the show.

The Streetsboro Police Department left the show back in November of 2017 after appearing in six episodes.

Chief Darin Powers said there were manpower and overtime issues since the show’s crews didn’t leave them room in their cruisers to transport suspects. City leaders worried about the city’s image.