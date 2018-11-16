× Nut Free Snacks

Edamame Hummus



Using nutrient-packed edamame is a great way to green up your hummus! This edamame hummus is creamy, bright and fresh and naturally vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free.

Ingredients

3 tbsp tahini

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small clove garlic

2 cups shelled edamame (green soybeans)

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp ground paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/3 cup warm water

additional edamame, olive oil, sprouts, and red pepper flakes

Instructions

Add the tahini, fresh lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic to a food processor. Blend until somewhat smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary.

Add the edamame, cumin, paprika, and salt to the blender. Process while slowly adding the warm water. Blend the edamame hummus until smooth, adding even more water if a looser texture is desired.

Season to taste with salt, pepper, and additional lemon juice as desired. Let cool completely before refrigerating.

Leftovers keep for up to 1 week in the fridge.

Recipe Notes

VARIATIONS: A pinch of wasabi powder is a nice touch if you have it on hand!

Add 1/4 cup or so of fresh cilantro (coriander) while blending.

Garnish with toasted sesame oil for a more east-meets-west type of flair.

OIL-FREE: Omit the oil, increase the tahini and water by 1 tablespoon each. (But I’m warning you, this particular hummus is much better with a little oil).

How To Make Crispy Roasted Chickpeas in the Oven

Ingredients

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon salt

2 to 4 teaspoons spices or finely chopped fresh herbs, such as chili powder, curry powder, garam masala, cumin,

smoked paprika, rosemary, thyme, or other favorite spices and herbs

Instructions

1. Heat the oven to 400°F. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400°F.

2. Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Open the cans of chickpeas and pour the chickpeas into a strainer in the sink. Rinse thoroughly under running water.

3. Dry the chickpeas. Pat the chickpeas very dry with a clean dishtowel or paper towels. They should look ma_e and feel dry to the touch; if you have time, leave them to air-dry for a few minutes. Remove any chickpea skins that come off while drying, but otherwise don’t worry about them.

4. Toss the chickpeas with olive oil and salt. Spread the chickpeas out in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with the salt. Stir with your hands or a spatula to make sure the chickpeas are evenly coated.

5. Roast the chickpeas for 20 to 30 minutes. Roast, stirring the chickpeas or shaking the pan every 10 minutes. A few chickpeas may pop – that’s normal. The chickpeas are done when golden and slightly darkened, dry and crispy on the outside, and soft in the middle, 20 to 30 minutes total.

6. Toss the chickpeas with the spices. Sprinkle the spices if using over the chickpeas and stir to coat evenly. Serve while the chickpeas are still warm and crispy. They will gradually lose their crispiness as they cool, becoming addictively chewy.

Recipe Notes

Using roasted chickpeas: Besides eating these chickpeas as a snack, you can toss them with salads or sprinkle over soup in place of croutons.

Basic Chia Seed Pudding



Ingredients

6 Tablespoons chia seeds

2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 Tablespoon maple syrup, honey or sweetener of choice (optional)

blueberries and straw berries, for topping

In a bow l or mason jar, mix together chia seeds, milk, maple syrup and vanilla. If you’re using a mason jar, you can put the lid on and shake the mixture to combine everything.

Once the chia pudding mixture is well combined, let it sit for5 minutes, give it another stir/shake to break up any clumps of chia seeds, cover and put the mixture in the fridge to “set-up” for 1-2 hours or overnight. The chia pudding should be nice and thick, not liquidy. If it’s not thick, just add more chia seeds, stir and refrigerate for another 30 minutes or so.

You can also prep you pudding the night before and let it sitin the fridge overnight if that’s easier. When ready to serve, divide the mixture between two bow s, top the pudding with berries and enjoy.

No Bake Pumpkin Sunflower Butter Bites {Paleo & Vegan}

These no bake pumpkin sunflower butter bites are everything you crave in a quick, sweet, filling snack! They have just 5 ingredients and are super easy to make all in one bowl. They’re paleo with a vegan option and nut free, plus you can add raisins or dried cranberries depending on your mood.

* You can use any smooth nut butter of your choice, or a combination, if sunflower butter isn’t your thing :)

* If you use maple syrup instead of honey, you will likely need that extra tbsp of coconut flour, but add slowly to get the right consistency.

2/3 cup pumpkin puree canned or homemade

2/3 cup sunflower seed butter*

3 tbsp raw honey – use pure maple syrup for vegan*

1/4 cup + 3-4 tbsp coconut flour

Pinch salt

Chopped dried cranberries or raisins

In a medium bowl, combine the pumpkin, sunflower seed butter and honey or maple syrup and mix well until very smooth

Add 1/4 cup of the coconut flour and mix, once combined, add a tbsp more at a time, slowly, until you get theconsistency of a dough thick enough to roll into balls – do not go over 1/2 cup coconut flour total (I used 1/4 cup + 3tbsp.)

Stir in the chopped raisins or cranberries, roll into small balls and refrigerate to let them firm up a bit.

4. Enjoy! Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to one week.