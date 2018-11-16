New photos in search for ‘most wanted’ man accused of raping 16-month-old boy

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee authorities released new photos Friday of a fugitive suspected of raping a 16-month-old boy.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are hoping the public can help them track down Simon Dean Porter, who is wanted for aggravated rape of a child.

“The suspect in the rape of a young child in Lawrenceburg has been added to our Top Ten Most Wanted list,” the TBI tweeted Friday. “We’re hoping to spread this throughout Tennessee and the surrounding states, so thanks for the RTs!”

Authorities were notified by a local physician who examined the child. The boy has since been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The bureau published several photos of Porter’s various looks over the past two years.

The suspect’s mother, Barbara Wright, told WKRN her message for Porter:

“Son please bring yourself in. I love you so much son, I don’t want you to get hurt. I don’t want nothing to happen to you. Do the right thing, you know you didn’t do this, please bring yourself in, prove to them you are innocent.”

Porter is described as 5-foot-9 inches tall and 260 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

He could be driving a green S-10 pick-up with a red tailgate with possible tag number of 3G26Z9.

The Demand Project, a child advocacy group, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering up to $3,500 for his arrest.

CNN contributed to this report.