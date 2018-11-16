Mother of Army veteran killed in motorcycle crash pushes for charges to be filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - Four months after an Amy veteran was killed in a Parma motorcycle crash his family remains desperate for answers, after the driver responsible remains free.

"I guess I need to protect him now," said Tamera Strieter vowing to preserve her son's memory.

"For somebody to serve two tours in Afghanistan," she continued, "To be a sharp shooter on top of a Humvee -- he wrote this country a blank check and he came home safe and then to take a random ride on a Sunday afternoon with your girlfriend and never come home."

Parma Police said for unknown reasons the 18-year-old driver, traveled left of the center lane near the intersection of West Ridgewood and State Road last July.

A police report shows the driver struck one vehicle then continued northbound in the southbound second lane hitting Bill Conti, 32, and his girlfriend Shelly head on. Conti's mother said the two were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

"It's kind of a hollow feeling, kind of empty," said Strieter about life without her son. "It's hard to accept that there is no tomorrow. Tomorrow is gone, time's up."

Four months later, no charges in the case have been filed. Parma Police said drugs and alcohol were not involved.

A spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said they cannot comment on ongoing investigations.

"When he was asked what happened he said he didn't know," said Strieter on the other driver, "He was distracted, he doesn't know what happened. You don't know what happened? You don't know what you did? I just don't understand that. I feel that there is a complete disregard for responsibility, for human life."

For those left behind, including Conti's girlfriend, who was severely injured in the crash, the road ahead will be punishing as they all work to physically and mentally recover.