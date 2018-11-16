Medical Examiner identifies mother killed in Cleveland carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are still searching for the suspects accused of hitting and killing a woman during a carjacking.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office Friday identified the victim as Lesley DeJesus, 33, of Cleveland.

Police say the woman, her husband and their two children were volunteering and painting inside a church on Archwood Avenue Thursday afternoon when two males attempted to steal their van.

The mother and father saw it happening from the window and both tried to intervene. In the struggle, DeJesus was struck by the vehicle twice.

She died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and abandoned it on Denison Avenue.

One person was arrested after the incident, but police determined he was not involved in the crime.

There have been no other arrests, and the case remains under investigation.

More here.

41.499320 -81.694361