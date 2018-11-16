Mansfield first responders deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio-- Police officers, firefighters and other community leaders want to protect and serve, and on Friday that meant serving out some turkeys.

“It’s something we like to do every year,” said Mansfield Police Chief Ken Coontz. “It’s important to us. A company donates the turkeys to the city, and we and other city departments then give those turkeys to families .”

City officials said the company that donates the turkeys wants to remain anonymous.

Police and first responders said they look forward to delivering what will be the main part of a family’s Thanksgiving feast.

“This is definitely one of my favorite days of the year,” said Police Officer J. Mark Perry.

He and his son used their own money to purchase sides, including pies and stuffing, to deliver with the turkeys.

“I have a stressful job and this is helps me de-stress,” Perry said. “It’s great to know we made a family happy.”

Those that saw the officer arriving with a turkey and all the fixings were both surprised and thankful.

“It’s great to be able to give a little joy,” Perry said.