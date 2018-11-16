School closings and delays

Man who killed Cleveland Officer David Fahey in hit-skip to be sentenced

Posted 8:52 am, November 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, November 16, 2018

Live Video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The driver who hit and killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey will be sentenced Friday.

Israel Alvarez  agreed to a plea deal last month and will serve about a decade behind bars.

He struck Fahey in January 2017 near Interstate 90 in Lakewood. At the time, Fahey was directing traffic after an accident.

Alvarez was later arrested at his home in Lorain. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to stop after an accident.

The sentencing is set for 9 a.m.

Continuing coverage here. 

Related stories