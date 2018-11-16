Man who killed Cleveland Officer David Fahey in hit-skip to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The driver who hit and killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey will be sentenced Friday.

Israel Alvarez agreed to a plea deal last month and will serve about a decade behind bars.

He struck Fahey in January 2017 near Interstate 90 in Lakewood. At the time, Fahey was directing traffic after an accident.

Alvarez was later arrested at his home in Lorain. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to stop after an accident.

The sentencing is set for 9 a.m.

