Holiday spirits: Christmas-themed bar crawls and pop-up bars in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Dig out that ugly Christmas sweater and gather your friends for some grown-up holiday fun!
Here’s some holiday spirits to put you in the holiday spirit. Get it?
Miracle at The Spotted Owl
710 Jefferson Ave., Cleveland
Nov. 23 to Dec. 31
The Tremont bar transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday-themed drinks.
Sippin’ Santa at Porco Lounge and Tiki Room
2527 West 25th St., Cleveland
Nov. 23 to Dec. 31
Holiday-themed tropical cocktails that will make you want to sing “Mele Kalikimaka!”
That Christmas Bar
2234 West Tuscarawas St., Canton
Starting Nov. 23 from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Canton’s only pop-up bar switches themes to fit the season. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and more.
The Christmas Corner Bar
18816 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
Starting Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.
You’ll be feeling festive at this pop-up bar, which is part of Around the Corner. Christmas Karaoke Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m.
12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl
Downtown Cleveland bars
Dec. 1 from noon to 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $17 and include cup, Santa hat while supplies last and bus shuttles.
Dashin’ Through The Bars
Flats East Bank and Warehouse District
Dec. 8 from noon to 9 p.m.
Drink specials, light-up bracelet and color-changing cup. Portion of ticket price donated to Toys for Tots.
Santas in Tremont
Tremont bars
Dec. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A 1-mile run/walk around Tremont with an after party at The South Side. Registration starts at $25 and includes a shirt.
Ugly Sweater Crawl
Lakewood bars
Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets started at $20 and include a T-shit, koozie and drink specials at participating bars.
Blues, Brews and Bad Sweaters
200 South Main St., Akron
Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Craft beer samples, music, food and of course, ugly sweaters. $20.