Holiday spirits: Christmas-themed bar crawls and pop-up bars in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Dig out that ugly Christmas sweater and gather your friends for some grown-up holiday fun!

Here’s some holiday spirits to put you in the holiday spirit. Get it?

Miracle at The Spotted Owl

710 Jefferson Ave., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31

The Tremont bar transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday-themed drinks.

Sippin’ Santa at Porco Lounge and Tiki Room

2527 West 25th St., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31

Holiday-themed tropical cocktails that will make you want to sing “Mele Kalikimaka!”

That Christmas Bar

2234 West Tuscarawas St., Canton

Starting Nov. 23 from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Canton’s only pop-up bar switches themes to fit the season. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and more.

The Christmas Corner Bar

18816 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Starting Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

You’ll be feeling festive at this pop-up bar, which is part of Around the Corner. Christmas Karaoke Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m.

12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl

Downtown Cleveland bars

Dec. 1 from noon to 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $17 and include cup, Santa hat while supplies last and bus shuttles.

Dashin’ Through The Bars

Flats East Bank and Warehouse District

Dec. 8 from noon to 9 p.m.

Drink specials, light-up bracelet and color-changing cup. Portion of ticket price donated to Toys for Tots.

Santas in Tremont

Tremont bars

Dec. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A 1-mile run/walk around Tremont with an after party at The South Side. Registration starts at $25 and includes a shirt.

Ugly Sweater Crawl

Lakewood bars

Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets started at $20 and include a T-shit, koozie and drink specials at participating bars.

Blues, Brews and Bad Sweaters

200 South Main St., Akron

Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Craft beer samples, music, food and of course, ugly sweaters. $20.