× Fernway Elementary School renovations to be completed by Spring 2020

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Fernway Elementary School is expected to be fully renovated by spring of 2020 after a fire destroyed the building back in July.

Fernway Elementary School caught on fire in an accidental blaze July 10. No one was injured, but the damage was extensive. Students were assigned to other buildings in the Shaker Heights City School District for the start of the 2018 school year.

On November 14 the Board of Education approved pending $3 million plus the $14.5 million insurance settlement on the renovation project. The district says a second phase of the project, paid for by potential fundraising and grant opportunities, could produce additional funds.

The school district announced Friday that since the Fernway renovation budget has been approved, the construction plan begins.

Members of Fernway’s faculty, staff and parent community will reportedly be meeting with the project’s architects and the building company to develop the specific scope of the project, including a review of floor plans and site improvements.

The district says the project is estimated to be completed in 18 months — four months for design and fourteen months for construction.

They believe the building would be ready for students no later than August 2020.

Continuing coverage, here.