Cold front moving in Saturday with light rain, snow

CLEVELAND -- The clouds held fast on Friday, but at least the wintry amalgam stopped.

Another cold front moves in Saturday afternoon bringing some very light patches of rain or wet snow.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

This will transition over to lake effect snow showers as we head into Sunday. Little accumulation expected. Stay tuned.

It’s looking more and more like Thanksgiving will be quiet and not-as-cold for at least a few days. It appears as though the quiet and not-so-cold temperatures will be well-timed for travelers.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

