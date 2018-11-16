× Cleveland Indians to unveil uniform updates

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians will unveil a new uniform option on Monday.

Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bobby DiBiasio will also show off some enhancements to the team’s existing uniforms.

The Indians and Major League Baseball announced in January that Chief Wahoo would be removed from uniforms for the 2019 season.

A limited amount of Wahoo merchandise is still available at the team shop at Progressive Field.

