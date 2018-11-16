Cavs players surprise shoppers by working cash register, paying bills at Giant Eagle in Garfield Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The season of giving is in full swing and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the giving spirit.

Friday evening, Cavs players George Hill and Cedi Osman made a surprise visit to the Giant Eagle in Garfield Heights and they were ready to put the "giving" in Thanksgiving!

Hill and Osman worked the register, ringing up customers' orders and bagging their groceries.

But, the biggest surprise to customers was that the players were covering their grocery tabs too.

As evidenced by the video above, there were many happy shoppers.

